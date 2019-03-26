Surrey RCMP warn of driveway-paving scam

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after police say they’ve become aware of a scam in which a group of individuals pretends to be reputable driveway pavers.

According to police, the individuals involved do substandard paving work, often nothing close to what they have promised, and then disappear without a trace. The homeowner then realizes everything presented to them was bogus, including the company’s name, address and phone number.

RCMP say it’s costing unsuspecting victims, often seniors, thousands of dollars, and the damage — much of it under the surface and not easily visible — will cost substantially more to repair than the amount customers have already paid for the paving work.

RCMP are encouraging people to be wary if they are approached at their door by someone claiming to be from a legitimate company of any kind. Police are reminding people not to assume that because a person soliciting their services has business cards, contracts or any type of paperwork that they are part of a legitimate company and to be especially wary of anyone who wishes to deal only in cash.

In order to prevent falling victim to such a scam, RCMP are suggesting people ask anyone offering such services unsolicited for references and testimonials about their previous work. You should be able to check those references to ensure they are legitimate, police say, as well as find for the company’s website online. Police add that you can also request to see a business licence for the company.