‘Duck Dynasty’: Protective orders issued to family following shooting

Three members of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s family have received protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate.

Last week, Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to Robertson, a star of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017.

King has since been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet (305 meters) away from Robertson’s son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke’s wife and infant child, The News-Star reported. The order was set to run through April 2022.

According to Robertson, one of the gunshots went through the bedroom window of the home where John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their child.

Five people were inside the second home that was hit, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

King was charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $150,000 and he is still in custody.

King was accused of pointing a handgun from the window of a Ford F-250 and firing shots toward the homes.

King told deputies he fired the gun while trying to see if the safety was on, and he also allegedly admitted to drinking vodka at the time, according to the documents. Deputies said a juvenile was also in the truck.

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Robertson said after the shooting.

Witnesses told Ouachita Parish deputies that the second residence was also struck by gunfire. They described the vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle was also caught on a surveillance camera.

Robertson said the family was “pretty shook up” after a bullet — one of eight to 10 he said were fired at the residence — went through the window.

He said many members of their family are living at his and wife Korie’s home during the coronavirus crisis, including his daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before,” Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

Robertson told USA Today Network he believes he was targeted.

“I’m 100 per cent certain, but I don’t know why,” he said.

—With files from The Associated Press