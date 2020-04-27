‘Duck Dynasty’ star’s home sprayed with bullets in drive-by shooting, arrest made

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana estate of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson.

Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional centre after two homes in West Monroe were struck by gunfire on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

King was charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $150,000.

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Robertson said.

Both homes are part of the estate belonging to Robertson.

Witnesses told Ouachita Parish deputies that the second residence was also struck by gunfire. They described the vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle was also caught on a surveillance camera.

According to Robertson, one of the gunshots went through the bedroom window of the home where his son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their child.

Robertson, one of the stars of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017, said the family was “pretty shook up” after the bullet — one of eight to 10 he said were fired at the residence — went through the window.

He said many members of their family are living at his and wife Korie’s home during the coronavirus crisis, including his daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before,” Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

Robertson told USA Today Network he believes he was targeted.

“I’m 100 per cent certain, but I don’t know why,” he said.

Deputies said other occupants were in the car with the suspect during the shooting but they have not released more information about additional suspects.

Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander, the multimillion-dollar duck call and decoy enterprise that inspired Duck Dynasty, which shone a spotlight on the small north Louisiana town.

—With files from The Associated Press