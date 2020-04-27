Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler divorcing after 7 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.

The Very Cavallari star announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple has decided to end their relationship after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari added. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cutler posted a photo of the pair together with an identical caption on Sunday.

Cavallari and Cutler began dating in 2010, and he first proposed to the former The Hills star in April 2011 before a brief split in July of that year. They were married in summer 2013.

The ex-NFL player and Cavallari share three children together: sons Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and daughter Saylor James, 4.

Cavallari spoke about not having a “perfect” marriage in an episode of Very Cavallari.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she explained during an episode of her reality TV show on E!. “But actually, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage… it’s ups and downs.

“But in two months, we could be up here again… that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is,” she continued. “There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems. I’ve always been very vocal about that.

“We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we’re perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues.”

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears from 2009 to 2016.

Cavallari gained fame on the series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series Very Cavallari, following her life and marriage, premiered in 2018.

