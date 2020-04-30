Britney Spears says she accidentally burned down her home gym

Send this page to someone via email

Oops! She burned down her home gym.

Britney Spears says she almost accidentally burned down her entire house after a lit candle set fire to her home gym.

The 38-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram of her workout on Wednesday and revealed the details of the fire.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately,” Spears said. “I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down. So, I’m in here, and we only have two pieces of equipment left.”

The Toxic singer then showed her followers her workout “during this time.”

“It was an accident … but yes … I burnt (sic) it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM!!!!!!” Spears captioned her workout video. “By the grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt … Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!”

Spears shared a series of selfies after revealing the details of her home gym fire and captioned it: “I have oranges, lemons, berries and rosemary on my shirt … what more can I ask for?”

In late February, Spears posted a video to Instagram to show fans that she’s Stronger after sharing footage of the exact moment when she broke her foot.

The Womanizer singer shared a video of herself dancing in the studio to Kings of Leon’s Sex on Fire.

In the video, Spears is spinning and jumping around in circles, but at the end of the clip, she drops to the floor and clutches her foot after an audible snap is heard.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes … I know I’m barefoot,” Spears captioned the video. “Don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way!!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here … sorry it’s kind of loud!!!!!”

(Warning: Graphic video below)

