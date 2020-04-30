Peterborough teens brandish baseball bats, lacrosse sticks, rob 18-year-old: police

Four Peterborough, Ont., teens are facing robbery charges following an alleged incident involving an 18-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says the 18-year-old was in the area of Lansdowne Street West on Tuesday waiting to meet a 16-year-old girl. Police say the two were in a previous domestic relationship and are currently on conditions not to communicate with each other.

When the 18-year-old arrived at the scene, police say he was approached by the girl and three teenage boys, some of whom were allegedly brandishing baseball bats and lacrosse sticks. According to police, the 18-year-old was assaulted, and items from his backpack were allegedly stolen.

The alleged victim reportedly left the area and called police.

Police say officers identified four suspects and arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who were both charged with robbery with a weapon. They are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 13.

A 15-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl were charged with robbery with violence. The girl was additionally charged with being party to the offence of failure to comply with an undertaking. The two will appear in court on June 22 and July 13, respectively.

The 18-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking after allegedly communicating with the girl. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.