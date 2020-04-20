Peterborough man charged with aggravated assault following incident outside residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault following an incident outside a Hilliard Street residence on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a residence around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation outside the property.

Police say during the reported dispute, a man allegedly assaulted a woman. She was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested.

Joshua Joseph Fitzgerald, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

