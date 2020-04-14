Peterborough man charged with assault at apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces charges following an alleged assault at an apartment building on Clonsilla Avenue on Friday.

Peterborough police say around 9:50 p.m., the man and another known man got into a dispute in a residence that led to a physical assault.

Cheyenne Phillip Chard, 38, of Perry Street, was arrested and charged with assault, police said Tuesday.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

