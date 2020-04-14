Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault at apartment building

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 3:06 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an altercation at an apartment building on Good Friday.
A Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an altercation at an apartment building on Good Friday. Getty Images

A Peterborough man faces charges following an alleged assault at an apartment building on Clonsilla Avenue on Friday.

Peterborough police say around 9:50 p.m., the man and another known man got into a dispute in a residence that led to a physical assault.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman accused of striking man with knife during dispute, police say

Cheyenne Phillip Chard, 38, of Perry Street, was arrested and charged with assault, police said Tuesday.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeClonsilla Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.