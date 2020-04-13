Global News Hour at 6 BC April 13 2020 9:51pm 02:05 Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police With COVID-19 now a major health threat, police are warning that suspects who spit or even cough on officers will be charged with aggravated assault. Rumina Daya reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6814390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6814390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?