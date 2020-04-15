Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. woman charged after coughing on clerk who didn’t let her buy extra tissue: RCMP

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2020 6:50 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 6:53 pm
Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police
With COVID-19 now a major health threat, police are warning that suspects who spit or even cough on officers will be charged with aggravated assault. Rumina Daya reports.

A woman is facing charges after RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., allege she coughed at a grocery clerk who would not let her buy extra tissues.

The store in the Vancouver suburb has set a maximum amount of tissues and toilet paper each customer can buy as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, police said.

READ MORE: Coquitlam break-and-enter suspect intentionally coughs on police

Officers arrested the 25-year-old woman at her home shortly after speaking to witnesses and reviewing video of the alleged assault on Monday.

The woman has no significant criminal history and has been released under the condition she appear in court in July.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Coughing on officers could lead to charges, warn Vancouver police

Barely a week earlier, a man suspected of a break-and-enter in Coquitlam was facing charges after getting arrested, including assault for allegedly deliberately coughing on police officers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsbc coronavirusCoquitlam RCMPassault chargeCoughingRCMP coronavirusRCMP COVID-19Coquitlam coronavirusCoquitlam COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.