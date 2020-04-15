B.C. woman charged after coughing on clerk who didn’t let her buy extra tissue: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges after RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., allege she coughed at a grocery clerk who would not let her buy extra tissues.

The store in the Vancouver suburb has set a maximum amount of tissues and toilet paper each customer can buy as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, police said.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old woman at her home shortly after speaking to witnesses and reviewing video of the alleged assault on Monday.

The woman has no significant criminal history and has been released under the condition she appear in court in July.

Barely a week earlier, a man suspected of a break-and-enter in Coquitlam was facing charges after getting arrested, including assault for allegedly deliberately coughing on police officers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement