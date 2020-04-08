Menu

Crime

Coquitlam break-and-enter suspect intentionally coughs on police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 1:42 pm
.
. RCMP

A man suspected of a break-and-enter in Coquitlam is facing a series of charges, including assault for allegedly deliberately coughing on police officers.

Tyson Helgason was arrested after a break-in at a home in the 2500-block Ashurst Avenue on Monday, police said.

RCMP said he told them he was sick, and officers told him not to face them due to concerns over COVID-19.

Helgason allegedly turned his head towards three officers and intentionally coughed in their faces.

READ MORE: Judges release growing number accused of violent crimes due to COVID-19 fears

He has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and assaulting a police officer.

An elderly couple was home at the time of the alleged break-in, police added, and they were not aware that a crime had taken place. Police recovered some jewelry and a small amount of cash.

Helgason has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

