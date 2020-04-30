Menu

Crime

Peterborough convenience store robbery deemed hate crime: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 10:47 am
Updated April 30, 2020 10:48 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man following a reported robbery. Global News File

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested and charged following a reported convenience store robbery on Wednesday that police have deemed a hate crime.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 p.m., an unknown man and woman entered a King Street convenience store. Police say a store employee reported that the man took items and concealed them.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating after ‘derogatory slurs’ spray painted on school property

Police say the employee confronted the man, who allegedly revealed he was concealing a firearm. During the interaction, police say the woman yelled “derogatory and racial slurs” at the store employee.

The employee called police as the couple left the store.

Officers responded to the area and investigated.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. that same day, police say one suspect was located in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets, where he was placed under arrest. During a search, the suspect was found to be in possession of a BB gun, according to police.

READ MORE: $15,000 in tools, equipment reported stolen from quarry construction site in Trent Lakes — OPP

Roger Maxwell-Dunford, 27, of George Street North, is charged with robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm used while committing offence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police said.

“We encourage the public to report both hate crimes and hate incidents to us and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure our communities are safe places where everyone feels welcome.”

