$15,000 in tools, equipment reported stolen from quarry construction site in Trent Lakes: OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a quarry construction site in Trent Lakes, Ont.
On Monday, around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to investigate a reported break-in at a quarry on County Road 36 north of Buckhorn.
Police say that sometime between 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and 7 a.m. on Monday, suspect(s) entered the quarry and allegedly removed tools and equipment from numerous vehicles and buildings on the property.
OPP say the value of the reported theft is approximately $15,000.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
