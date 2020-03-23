$60,000 worth of surveying equipment, tools reported stolen at Trent Hills construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the reported theft of $60,000 of surveying equipment and power tools at a construction site in Trent Hills last week.

Northumberland OPP says overnight on March 19-20, suspect(s) breached entry into three buildings on the construction site of the Trent River dam replacement project on County Road 38 north of Campbellford. The following is a list of some of the equipment reported stolen:

Leica Viva TS16 (surveying and geographical measurement) – serial number 3211638

Leica NA700 level – serial number 5077833

Spectra Precision Laser Level LL500 – serial number 129122

Leica GRZ122 360° Reflector, 5/8″ Threaded Adapter

Leica GHT66 Pole Holder Base Plate

Seco 5802-10 – 8′ Leica style prism telescoping pole

More than $60,000 worth of surveying equipment has been reported stolen in Trent Hills. OPP

More than $60,000 worth of surveying equipment has been reported stolen in Trent Hills. OPP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Construction work continues in the shadow of COVID-19, prompting concern Construction work continues in the shadow of COVID-19, prompting concern