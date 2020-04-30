Calls for Hamilton paramedics down during COVID-19 pandemic, says chief

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s chief of paramedics says the number of ambulance calls, year over year, are down in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Sanderson says he’s not surprised by the decline in calls during Ontario’s Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act, but that the number is nine per cent year over between the beginning of March and the end of April.

“So I kind of expected that we would have a decrease in transports to hospital, but it’s actually really proved out. I’m surprised at the quantum of it right now.” Sanderson told Global News.

Paramedics are not only seeing a decrease in overall calls but also a decline in potential patients taking rides to the hospital. Sanderson says on average EMS has 49 per cent of its subject in a call refuse admittance to a hospital.

Sanderson says that’s a decline of about ten percent year over year when they averaged only 39 per cent refusing transport.

“So almost half the calls, almost half our response results in no patient going to the hospital,” said Sanderson.

The chief did not have any hard research data on why, but believes there’s several factors related to the pandemic, including fear of the virus in hospitals and restrictions on having friends and family accompany patients to emergency rooms.

“It’s a range of activities and certainly social distancing. There are probably less other activities going on that are creating issues. Certainly, our trauma numbers are down as well.”

Sanderson says visits connected to motor vehicle accidents, trauma in youth, and alcohol-related incidents are examples of ER categories that are down year over year for March and April.

“The calls for our paramedic where alcohol intoxication with the primary problem is actually down this year as well. So it probably speaks to some of these social activities that aren’t going on.”

Peter Bieling, vice-president of Mental Health and Addictions programs at St. Joseph’s Hospital, also believes less people on the streets is keeping many “from having a certain amount of misadventure.”

But Bieling believes a degree of fear in potential emergency room visits would be part of the explanation.

“We don’t want people to put off coming to hospital because we have screening and testing and protective equipment. And, you know, it’s definitely safe to come, but there might be some fear,” said Bieling.

“It’ll take the aftermath of this and some careful research to figure this out.”

