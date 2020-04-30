Hamilton has 431 COVID-19 cases, one more death in the community

Send this page to someone via email

An 82-year-old man is the latest COVID-19-related death in Hamilton, Ont., according to the city.

The man passed away in hospital on Wednesday. The case is not related to any of the city’s outbreaks and came from the community, says public health.

Hamilton now has 20 deaths out of 431 total cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday. The city has 424 confirmed cases and seven probable.

Two hundred-fifty-three cases have now been resolved.

Public health says there are currently 14 outbreaks in the city — 10 institutional with four in the community.

Sixty-six people are patients or residents at the outbreak locations. Cardinal Retirement Residence has accounted for 64 total cases — 47 resident/patients and 17 staff — since the outbreak was declared April 1.

The latest outbreaks include Grace Villa on Tuesday and St. Elizabeth’s retirement home on Wednesday with each recording a staff member infected with COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at three hospitals — St. Peter’s and two St. Joseph’s locations — with 15 cases connected to staff members.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare says it’s currently caring for 11 patients with COVID-19, while Hamilton Health Sciences says it’s treating 17 patients.

Niagara Health with five new cases

Niagara Region reported five new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 483 with more than half of their total cases — 248 — resolved, according to public health.

The region has 44 deaths with 38 tied to 157 residents with COVID-19 at either long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has outbreaks in two retirement homes — Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland.

Royal Rose Place, Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, Bethesda Community Services in Lincoln and Henley House in St Catharines are the four long-term care homes with outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 191 cases of the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting only one new case as of Thursday with 191 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region as of April 30.

HNHU says 47 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region has 515 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported eight more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, confirming one probable case as negative.

Public health reported 51 resolved cases on April 30. The region has 352 cases now considered resolved.

Halton says there are 515 total cases in the region with 59 probable cases. Oakville accounts for 150 confirmed cases.

The region added no more deaths on April 30 and holds at 22 connected to COVID-19. Eleven are residents or patients tied to an institutional outbreak.

There are outbreaks at two retirement homes, three long-term care homes, the Community Youth Group home and Joseph Brant hospital.

Seventy-one cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County with 93 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit is reporting another outbreak after a staff member at Briarwood Gardens Retirement Home on Park Road North became a confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

The county now has three outbreaks which also include Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre

There are now 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brant County as of April 30 with five currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths and 68 resolved cases.

