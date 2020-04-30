2 Hastings Manor residents dead after testing positive for coronavirus: Hastings County CAO

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings County’s chief administrative officer has confirmed that two people who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Hastings Manor long-term care facility have died.

Jim Pine, CAO for Hastings County, which operates Hastings Manor, did not provide a cause of death for either resident.

An outbreak at the long-term care facility was declared on March 30 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

On April 19, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced that after extensive testing at the home, 12 residents had also tested positive.

It’s unclear just how many people have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at the home as of Thursday.

However, Pine confirmed to Global News that two residents at the home have died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are grieving now,” Pine said.

It’s unclear when those two people died.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health confirmed the two deaths at the home, but said any other questions need to be directed to Hastings Manor itself.

There are currently 41 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the region and four deaths.

There is only one active outbreak at a long-term care facility: the one at Hastings Manor.