Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies of cancer at age 67

Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia.
Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia on Thursday, his family representative confirmed in a statement.
“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the statement said. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.
“Family, friends, food and films remained his focus, and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over,” the statement said.
“In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”
With India currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kapoor family asked fans not to publicly gather to pay their respects to Kapoor.
“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force,” the statement said.
Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.
His father, Raj Kapoor, and grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, were doyens of Bollywood, the vast Hindi-language film industry based in the western coastal city of Mumbai.
Kapoor received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.
His big break as a leading actor came from his role in Bobby, directed by his father, in 1973.
Kapoor, known for his romantic roles, acted in more than 90 films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Chandni, Heena, Bol Radha Bol, Khel Khel Mein and Saagar.
His last on-screen performance was in 2019’s The Body, and he was in the middle of filming Sharmaji Namkeen.
Kapoor’s upcoming projects also included the Bollywood remake of The Intern, which was supposed to begin production this year.
His wife, Neetu Singh, co-starred in several of his films. His son Ranbir Kapoor is a current top Bollywood actor.
Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram to say goodbye to her father.
“Papa, I love you, I will always love you — RIP my strongest warrior, I will miss you every day, I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again, papa, I love you,” she wrote.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Kapoor was “multifaceted, endearing and lively.”
“He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote.
India’s Vice-President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem.”
Many celebrities and fans of Kapoor took to social media to send their condolences once news of his passing spread.
News of Kapoor’s death comes a day after the death of actor Irrfan Khan, who died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.
Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.
— With files from the Associated Press
