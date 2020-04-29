Teens face charges in Thompson, Man. stabbing, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Thompson.

The 26-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds on Princeton Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition where he has since been upgraded to stable.

Witnesses told police three suspects had been seen running from the scene to a nearby home. Officers, with help from a police dog, arrested three teenage males found at the home.

The suspects, aged 14, 15, and 16, remain in custody and will each face a charge of aggravated assault.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call investigators at 204-677-6909.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate with the help of forensic identification services.

