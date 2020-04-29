Menu

Crime

Teens face charges in Thompson, Man. stabbing, RCMP investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 6:58 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 6:59 pm
Three teens are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Thompson this week.
Three teens are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Thompson this week.

Three teens are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Thompson.

The 26-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds on Princeton Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man dies from exposure in Thompson, Man.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition where he has since been upgraded to stable.

Witnesses told police three suspects had been seen running from the scene to a nearby home. Officers, with help from a police dog, arrested three teenage males found at the home.

The suspects, aged 14, 15, and 16, remain in custody and will each face a charge of aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Thompson: RCMP

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call investigators at 204-677-6909.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate with the help of forensic identification services.

