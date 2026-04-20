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Crime

SIU investigates Lindsay police pursuit after 2 people seriously injured

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU investigates police pursuit in Lindsay after 2 people seriously injured'
SIU investigates police pursuit in Lindsay after 2 people seriously injured
WATCH: Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after two people were seriously injured following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont., early Sunday, April 19, 2026.
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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two people were seriously injured following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont., early Sunday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident began just before 3:30 a.m. when a Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer first responded to a 911 call for “unknown trouble.”

The officer located a parked BMW vehicle of interest and attempted to park behind it at Victoria Avenue and Regent Street.

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The SIU reports the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

Investigators say a “short time later,” the BMW first crashed into a parked vehicle along Victoria Avenue South before eventually landing on top of another parked car at Victoria Avenue and Glenelg Street West.

A-21-year-old man driving the car was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, while a 32-year-old woman was transported to a Toronto hospital.

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The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in civilian death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Due to the injuries involved, the SIU invoked its mandate.

The SIU is requesting anyone who witnessed the pursuit to contact them.

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