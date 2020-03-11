Man dies from exposure in Thompson, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has died from exposure in Thompson, Man.

Police were called to the reports of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 21-year-old man from Gods River was found unresponsive in the snow.

Emergency workers tried to revive the man, but he later died in hospital.

While autopsy results are still pending, police say no criminality is suspected in the man’s death.

Thompson RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

