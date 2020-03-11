Menu

Canada

Man dies from exposure in Thompson, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 1:54 pm
Police say they don't believe there is any criminality involved in the man's death.
Police say they don't believe there is any criminality involved in the man's death.

Police say a man has died from exposure in Thompson, Man.

Police were called to the reports of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 21-year-old man from Gods River was found unresponsive in the snow.

READ MORE: 2 dead of exposure in separate Manitoba incidents

Emergency workers tried to revive the man, but he later died in hospital.

While autopsy results are still pending, police say no criminality is suspected in the man’s death.

Thompson RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

Manitoba cold exposure deaths putting winter safety at the forefront
Manitoba cold exposure deaths putting winter safety at the forefront
