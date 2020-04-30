Coronavirus: North Battleford, Sask., businesses helping out front-line health-care workers

With every day that passes, front-line health-care workers put themselves in harm’s way as they do their job during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to help keep everyone safe, a hotel in North Battleford, Sask., has stepped up to offer free rooms to health-care workers.

“I had a couple of calls from different people that work in the health-care area, and they were concerned about the going home to their families and infecting them if they are possibly positive,” said Darin R. Manegre, CCR hospitality sales and business manager at the local Comfort Inn and Suites.

“And also the fact that their families might be passing it onto them and then taking it back to the hospitals.”

The top three floors of the hotel are closed to the public, with the middle floor of those three reserved for front-line health-care workers. The hotel has even dedicated one of its two elevators to that floor to keep everyone safe.

“I was talking to a bunch of them who are part of the health board,” Manegre said. “They were saying it’s a very good idea to give back to the community, and there is no better way for our health-care workers right now.”

Another business is trying to show support to those workers as well. A local auto dealership is offering free full synthetic oil changes for front-line health-care workers.

“I got to really give a big shout-out to all the health-care professionals, all the front-line workers, all the people that we are giving the free oil changes to. I mean, truly, it’s them battling it out every day,” said Duane Lafreniere, general manager of Bridges Chevrolet GMC Buick.

“So I really have to give it to them … thank you.”

