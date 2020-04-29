Coronavirus: Peterborough and area cases remain at 86; health unit reports 2 new resolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases remain at 86 for the Peterborough area, the region’s health unit reported late Wednesday afternoon.

Hours after Peterborough Public Health’s noontime media conference stating cases would likely rise due to increased and enhanced screening for tests, the number of cases for its jurisdiction remained unchanged from Tuesday’s data.

However, the health unit’s situation report released at 5 p.m. notes the number of individuals tested, confirmed negative tests and the test results pending were all unavailable Wednesday. The data would be updated on Thursday.

The report does note two new resolved cases, bringing the overall total to 44. There are also two deaths – retired Peterborough school board psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff on April 12 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and a woman in her 90s on April 18 at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care.

Institutional outbreaks remain declared at the following:

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence

Extendicare Lakefield

Peterborough Retirement Residence

St. John’s Senior Centre

St. Joseph’s at Fleming

The health unit also released its weekly situation report with data as of Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, the province of Ontario reported 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest single-day increase in more than three weeks, bringing the provincial total to 15,728 cases.