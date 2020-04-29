Ontario Tory MPs press Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties

The Conservative Party’s Ontario caucus held a special meeting Tuesday in which they pressed leadership candidate Derek Sloan to apologize for widely-condemned remarks accusing Canada’s top doctor of working for China amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Global News has confirmed a report first published by The Toronto Star on Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Rookie Belleville, Ont., MP gets blowback for ‘racist’ comments against Canada’s top doctor
Conservative sources with knowledge of the meetings told Global News that the issue of rookie MP Sloan’s attack on Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam surfaced during a scheduled caucus call on Tuesday morning and members agreed to hold a special meeting on it specifically.
That second meeting took place Tuesday evening.
In it, the Ontario caucus members pressed Sloan to apologize for a video he posted online last week in which he accused Tam, who was born in Hong Kong, of putting Canadian lives at risk and suggesting she worked for the Chinese government.
“Does she work for Canada or for China?” the MP for Hastings–Lennox and Addington asked in a video captioned the the title, “Dr. Tam must go! Canada must remain sovereign over decisions.”
Sloan’s remarks were quickly denounced as racist, including by fellow caucus members.
Sloan is now expected to release a statement around 6 PM ET addressing the matter.
Sources say there was no consensus among the Ontario caucus members on whether to press for further measures against Sloan if he does not apologize to the satisfaction of the caucus members, but that some indicated they would push for a tougher response if the statement falls short.
With files from Global's Chief Political Correspondent David Akin.
