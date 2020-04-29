Ontario Tory MPs press Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party’s Ontario caucus held a special meeting Tuesday in which they pressed leadership candidate Derek Sloan to apologize for widely-condemned remarks accusing Canada’s top doctor of working for China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global News has confirmed a report first published by The Toronto Star on Wednesday afternoon.

Rookie Belleville, Ont., MP gets blowback for 'racist' comments against Canada's top doctor

Conservative sources with knowledge of the meetings told Global News that the issue of rookie MP Sloan’s attack on Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam surfaced during a scheduled caucus call on Tuesday morning and members agreed to hold a special meeting on it specifically.

That second meeting took place Tuesday evening.

In it, the Ontario caucus members pressed Sloan to apologize for a video he posted online last week in which he accused Tam, who was born in Hong Kong, of putting Canadian lives at risk and suggesting she worked for the Chinese government.

“Does she work for Canada or for China?” the MP for Hastings–Lennox and Addington asked in a video captioned the the title, “Dr. Tam must go! Canada must remain sovereign over decisions.”

Sloan’s remarks were quickly denounced as racist, including by fellow caucus members.

1/ Derek, with everything else going on in my community that I need to fight for, I can't believe I have to use my platform explain to you why what you said at precisely at the 0:40 mark of your video is so profoundly wrong, but here we go. Thanks, buddy. Thread. https://t.co/0K9zCzWIlJ — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) April 23, 2020

Just want to put myself on record very clearly to my constituents. I may have questions & constructive concerns at times about Dr. Tam & team during these evolving & challenging times. But I will never question her loyalty to Canada & best interests of Canadians at heart. — Eric Duncan (@EricDuncanSDSG) April 23, 2020

There are legitimate and reasonable questions we are asking about the government’s response to COVID-19 and the information coming out of China. However, attacking Dr. Tam and giving a platform to extreme theories is completely out of line and does not represent our party. https://t.co/biVrz2iR8l — Eric Melillo (@Eric_Melillo) April 23, 2020

2/ Dr. Theresa Tam, like my father, immigrated from Hong Kong to Canada to make this her home and native land. Like my father, she became a doctor and made it her life’s work to save lives and help her fellow citizens. We need more Canadians like Dr. Tam.@CPHO_Canada #cdnpoli — Michael Chong 🇨🇦 (@MichaelChongMP) April 23, 2020

Sloan is now expected to release a statement around 6 PM ET addressing the matter.

Sources say there was no consensus among the Ontario caucus members on whether to press for further measures against Sloan if he does not apologize to the satisfaction of the caucus members, but that some indicated they would push for a tougher response if the statement falls short.

With files from Global’s Chief Political Correspondent David Akin.