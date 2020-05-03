Menu

Canada

Internationally trained doctors in Quebec want to help in coronavirus crisis

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 6:12 pm
.
. Global News/Files

Gity Mousavi is a doctor who desperately wants to help in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The Montreal resident studied medicine in the Caribbean and in the United States.

She has completed all of the exams set out by Quebec’s College of Physicians, but says she’s still waiting to complete a residency.

Gity Mousavi
Gity Mousavi Gity Mousavi

Until that happens, she’s not fully recognized as a doctor in Quebec.

But she says that shouldn’t stop her from helping out during the crisis.

“The province of Quebec [would be] able to handle the situation more quickly and more effectively if they were taking advantage of the group of physicians such as myself and my colleagues who have been qualified by their own system.”

She says she’s filled out multiple applications through the government’s Je Contribue website, but hasn’t received a call back.

“We exist,” she said. “We are qualified — many of us are expert in the field of their specialties and we could be of help.”

She’s not the only one.

Les Anges de l’Espoir, a non-profit that helps Quebec doctors who were trained abroad work in the province, says there are hundreds just like her.

“The tests have been passed, the criteria fulfilled, so I think these doctors are ready to be issued a supervised medical licence, similar to internationally trained doctors in Ontario,” said Marie Ange Jeudy, the organization’s director.

Global News reached out to the health minister for comment on the issue and a spokesperson said they are aware that there are foreign doctors who are willing to work, but at the moment the province doesn’t need more doctors.

What they would like is for the doctors to apply as orderlies because long-term care facilities could use their help.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities quebec doctors CHSLDs Les Anges de l'Espoir
