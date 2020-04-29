Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C.’s popular RibFest cancelled for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Typically, thousands of people flock to the Okanagan for the well-known rib festival, but this year, things will be drastically different.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise has decided to cancel the 2020 Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest until next year.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the club said it would not be able to provide a safe environment to host the Okanagan meat festival.

“We deeply extend our thanks to everyone, especially our primary sponsor Interior Savings Credit Union, who has supported us from the beginning,” Chris Murphy, RibFest’s chair, said in a press release.

“We know that the community has more needs during these challenging times and will continue to find ways to fundraise.

“We look forward to working with many excellent people and businesses to present RibFest Kelowna August 2021.”

RibFest Kelowna has raised over $200,000 for local charities and organizations, and had hoped to raise $100,000 this year, according to the club.

Susan McIntrye, Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise’s president, told Global News on Wednesday that despite the cancellation of the festival, organizers will still be raising funds for local non-profit organizations.

“RibFest is our major fundraiser. We just feel that there are so many non-profits who are in an even bigger need this year; it’s hard when you don’t have the capacity to help them out,” said McIntrye.

“That’s why we need to come up with different strategies so we can support the people in this community who really need our help.”

McIntrye said the club is exploring other fundraising options and events.

The club said all fundraising proceeds will be given to the Bridge Youth and Family Services “Okanagan Youth Recovery House”.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise said it will still be having its popular raffle draw.

Prizes for the raffle include:

Save-On-Foods one year’s worth of groceries ($5,200 in value)

Interior Savings Credit Union’s $1,000 cash prize

White’s Barbecue and Fireplace Centre’s $1,500 barbecue

Torino Ritz’s $500 in-store credit

The club said tickets for the raffle will be available in June 2020.

