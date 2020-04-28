Menu

COVID-19 crisis brings worker safety to the forefront as the Okanagan marks Day of Mourning

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 2:18 pm
In Kelowna the Day of Mourning is typically marked with a public ceremony. This year, due to the pandemic, commemorations will be virtual. .
In Kelowna the Day of Mourning is typically marked with a public ceremony. This year, due to the pandemic, commemorations will be virtual. . Global News

This is not a typical Day of Mourning in the Okanagan.

A crowd usually gathers at Kelowna’s Ben Lee Park to hear from speakers and remember those who have died or been hurt as the result of injuries or illness related to their work.

However, physical distancing measures designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have made that type of memorial impossible this year.

Instead a video marking the day is being released online.

Ian Gordon, head of the North Okanagan Labour Council, said he will be taking the day “to remember all those workers that have paid the price for going to work and getting injured.”

The COVID-19 crisis, Gordon says, has put an even greater emphasis on personal safety at work.

“[COVID-19] drives the point home that we have to be aware of our own safety and not take risks that will injure ourselves and others,” Gordon said.

Last year, 140 people in B.C. were killed on the job or died from illnesses or injuries related to their work.

Gordon hopes a focus on workplace safety can prevent workplace-related COVID-19 deaths from driving that number up this year.

A video marking the Day of Mourning in British Columbia will be released Tuesday morning at dayofmourning.bc.ca

Rights in the workplace
