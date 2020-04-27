Coronavirus: 25 workers at Coquitlam, B.C., poultry plant test positive

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-five employees of a poultry processing plant in Coquitlam, B.C., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Fraser Health Authority says.

This is up from two cases reported last Thursday.

The employees work for Superior Poultry Processors Ltd, located at 2784 Aberdeen Ave.

To date, 236 employees have been tested, along with 73 close contacts.

Those who have tested positive, along with their close contacts, have been instructed to self-isolate.

Fraser Health issued a public health order to close the facility on Friday, April 24, until proper health conditions are met.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported an outbreak of the virus at the United Poultry facility in East Vancouver, a sister plant to the Superior facility.

Twenty-nine people connected to that plant have now tested positive. Officials had said employees were coming to work while sick.

Henry has issued a new public health order for the agriculture, aquaculture and forestry industries, requiring an infection control officer at work sites.