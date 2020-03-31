Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Quebec’s nurses union strikes workplace safety agreement for duration of pandemic

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:33 am
Quebec's nurses union has reached a deal on workplace safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quebec's nurses union has reached a deal on workplace safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) announced late Monday night that it has reached a six-month agreement with the Quebec government to ensure workplace safety during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the union explained the agreement “recognizes the exceptional contribution of health-care professionals in this time of crisis.”

READ MORE: Quebec’s health-care system ready as coronavirus deaths rise to 25, premier says

Standards concerning the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, scrubs and gloves, are laid out in the agreement, a measure the union said it is “delighted” by.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Under the agreement, a pay premium must now be paid to workers directly treating those diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The agreement also specifies that pregnant women will no longer work in health-care settings, and immunocompromised workers and those over the age of 70 who cannot be reassigned to non-front-line roles will also be removed from their duties but continue to be paid as if they are at work.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Montreal public health releases COVID-19 numbers, breaks down cases by region

The temporary agreement covers the next six months, but the FIQ said it may be extended depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.

The FIQ represents over 75,000 nurses, nurse practitioners and other medical professionals in Quebec. The union said it will return to the negotiating table “in the coming hours” on a broader agreement on additional stress- and risk-related compensation for all health-care workers during the crisis.

— With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec nursescoronavirus workplace safety
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.