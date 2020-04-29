Coronavirus: Grocery store workers, truck drivers now eligible for free child care in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has expanded its list of essential workers eligible for free child care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The list now includes those working in the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores, pharmacies, and more federal employees, including those in the military.

“While our frontline workers are looking after us, we need to make sure we’re looking after them and their families,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release Wednesday.

“Providing emergency child care for our essential workers gives parents one less thing to worry about when they’re on the job saving lives, protecting us, or keeping shelves stocked with food and necessities.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In March, the government issued an emergency order instructing some child-care centres to reopen for frontline health-care workers with physical distancing measures in place and limits on the number of children.

Story continues below advertisement

The list was previously expanded before — on April 17 — to include additional health-care workers, first responders, and some federal employees.

Since the program introduced, the government said nearly 100 child-care centres have opened along with 40 licensed home child-care locations.

3:55 Coronavirus outbreak: How the COVID-19 pandemic will change the future of health care Coronavirus outbreak: How the COVID-19 pandemic will change the future of health care

Officials said Wednesday’s expansion includes the following:

Grocery store workers

Workers in pharmacies

Truck drivers (licence Class A and Class D)

Workers in the food supply chain

Workers in retirement homes

Auxiliary workers in health-care settings, including cleaning staff and cooks

Interpreters for those who are deaf

Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence staff working in Ontario

Provincial officers and onsite staff in Ontario courts

Additional workers in public safety and correctional services roles

The Ministry of Education is working with local communities to implement emergency child-care centres throughout the province.

A full list of those eligible for the program, and information on how to apply, can be found here.

On Tuesday, three workers at a Toronto emergency child-care centre were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Ford said his government is looking to expand COVID-19 testing to the centres.

Story continues below advertisement

3:43 ‘I’m just not going to do it’ says Doug Ford on opening schools ‘I’m just not going to do it’ says Doug Ford on opening schools