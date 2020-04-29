Menu

Coronavirus: Montreal parking restrictions to take effect this week after city loosened rules

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 12:38 pm
The Mile End neighbourhood of the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
The Mile End neighbourhood of the Plateau-Mont-Royal. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Drivers, take note: parking restrictions in Montreal will once again be fully enforced starting on Friday.

The City of Montreal initially eased its rules that usually come into effect in April due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

As part of the plan, street cleaning and other initiatives were delayed by one month after residents expressed concerns about moving their cars during the lockdown.

The city announced on Tuesday that it will not delay implementing parking restrictions again and they will be in place as of May 1. The rules vary by borough.

“Before parking your car, check the street signs,” the city said in a statement on its website.

The move comes as Montreal prepares for the reopening of elementary schools, daycares and some businesses in the city starting in May.

The Quebec government introduced recovery plans this week as it looks to gradually loosen its restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

