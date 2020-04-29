Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

347 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 15,728 cases with 996 deaths

Ontario reported 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase in more than three weeks, bringing the provincial total to 15,728 cases.

The death toll has risen to 996 as 45 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 9,612 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 61.1 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report marks a 2.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Ontario has not seen a single-day jump in the 300s since April 7.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.2 per cent of all cases in the province.

Meighen Manor, long-term care home, reports total of 97 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

The Salvation Army Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, a long-term care home in Toronto, has confirmed that 70 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Executive Director Julie Wong said all residents remain isolated in their rooms where possible and staff are self-isolating at home.

Since the start of the outbreak, 30 residents have died.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones. We would like to continue to reassure you that the wellbeing of your family members under our care is of the utmost importance,” Wong said.

The statement also noted that a team of fully trained Salvation Army officers joined staff at Meighen Manor on Saturday to offer additional support.

Toronto long-term care home reports more deaths, cases

Downsview Long Term Care Centre confirmed on Wednesday that four more residents have died due to COVID-19.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the residents’ families and friends,” a statement from the home read.

A total of 50 residents and 31 employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Those residents affected are currently in isolation, the home said.

Toronto beings fence installation around cherry trees in the city

Fences have been installed around the Cherry Blossoms in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods in an effort to keep up with social distancing and deter people from coming to the park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory announced on April 22 that areas of parks with cherry trees would be closed off and that High Park would be closed entirely during the pre-bloom and blooming period.

He said the decisions were made to keep people safe as the city still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brampton Animal Services goes virtual to help those interested in adoption, fostering

Brampton Animal Services (BAS) says it has introduced a new virtual system in order to help people who want to adopt or foster a pet amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Those interested can set up an video call appointment with a staff members where they can see and interact with animals that are up for adoption.

