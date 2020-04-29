Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto city council to meet virtually on Thursday

Mayor of Toronto John Tory said on Wednesday that the city council will meet virtually on Thursday for the first time in the city’s history to deal with any urgent business and to discuss the ongoing emergency.

He added that he will ask the council to extend the state of emergency brought about by COVID-19, and will also ask the council to endorse a modular housing initiative that will see the quick creation of a 110 supportive housing units ready for occupancy early this fall and then a 110 more supportive housing units to be ready by next year.