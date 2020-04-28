1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan, 3 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials said there are currently 70 active coronavirus cases in the province after reporting one new case and three more recoveries on Tuesday.

The most recent case was reported in the Regina region, bringing its overall total to 75.

There are currently nine active cases in the Regina region, with 65 recoveries and one death.

No new cases were reported in the far north after an outbreak was declared last week.

The total number of cases in the far north remains at 46, 42 which are considered active. One death and three recoveries have been reported.

Twenty-nine of the confirmed cases in the region are in La Loche, with nine in nearby communities.

There is currently a public health order restricting all non-critical travel to northern Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 outbreak in La Loche.

Eight people are in hospital — five in Saskatoon, two who are in intensive care, and three in the north region.

There have been 150 cases reported in the Saskatoon region, seven of which are active. There has been one death and 142 recoveries.

There is currently one active case and 14 recoveries in the south region out of 15 total cases, and two active cases in the central region out of 11 total cases, with one death and eight recoveries.

The north region has reported 69 total cases. Ten cases are active and three people are in hospital.

The total cases in the province are now 366 after the first case was confirmed on March 11.

There have been 291 recoveries to date in the province and five deaths.

Health officials said 138 cases in the province are travel-related, with 150 due to contact with confirmed cases or mass gatherings. Another 35 have no known exposures and 43 remain under investigation.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

