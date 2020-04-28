Menu

Education

Coronavirus: B.C. government to provide update on education system

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 2:37 pm
Education minister Rob Fleming will be updating the media on what is being done in B.C. classrooms during the pandemic. .
Shelby Thom\Global News

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and B.C. School Trustees Association president Stephanie Higginson are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s education system amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Fleming and Higginson will speak at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

‘Back to school’ planning underway for B.C. students
'Back to school' planning underway for B.C. students

The province is grappling with how to slowly ease students back into the classroom after suspending in-classroom teaching due to COVID-19.

Some children of essential workers are still going to school but almost all teaching has shifted online.

The event will be carried live on the Global BC Facebook page, CKNW, BC1, and on the Global News website.

