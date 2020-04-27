B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday after reporting a spike in cases on Saturday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will unveil the new numbers at 3 p.m.

Henry confirmed 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, while the province’s death toll from the pandemic hit 100 people after two more patients died. Ninety-six people are in hospital with 41 patients in the ICU.

Henry attributed the “dramatic” jump in cases to continued outbreaks at the federal Mission Institution and one of two poultry processing facilities in Metro Vancouver.

One of the new deaths reported Saturday is a woman in the ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, a small community on Comorant Island just north of Vancouver Island, where a cluster of cases has been confirmed.

It’s the first death from COVID-19 on a B.C. First Nation.

B.C. has 1,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. About 60 per cent of those cases, 1,137, have recovered.

— With files from Sean Boynton