Crime

Attempted murder, aggravated assault charges laid in London shooting: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2020 2:41 pm
London police have laid charges following a daytime shooting that took place in late March.
London police have laid charges following a daytime shooting that took place in late March. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 30-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting last month at a King Edward Avenue residence that left two people in hospital.

A 40-year-old Belmont, Ont., man is also in custody and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, police said Monday.

The pair were arrested on Friday, nearly a month after officers began their investigation into the daytime shooting, which police have said was targeted.

READ MORE: 2 men hospitalized after shooting inside a southeast London home — police

According to police, officers were called to an unspecified residence on King Edward Avenue in the city’s Glen Cairn neighbourhood around 3 p.m. on March 26 and found two London men, aged 32 and 35, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both have since been released, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Few other details have been released.

The two accused are scheduled to appear by video in London court on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
