Crime

2 men in hospital after shooting inside a southeast London home: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 26, 2020 6:45 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 6:49 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have released suspect descriptions in connection with a shooting incident inside of a residence on King Edward Avenue in the area of Commissioners Road East and Adelaide Street South.

According to police, officers were called to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Video provides new angle of downtown London shooting

Emergency services reportedly arrived on scene to find two men with gunshot wounds who were rushed to hospital. Police have not released information on the condition of either victim.

Police say two suspects fled before officers arrived. The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall, who is believed to be between 38 and 42 years old. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and may have had a toque on.

He also had a black scarf, grey and blue jacket, and dark pants, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described only as “male, Caucasian.”

Police say investigators believe “this was not a random incident” and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

