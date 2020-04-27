Coronavirus: Edmonton closes sports fields, courts to meet physical distancing rules

Send this page to someone via email

The city announced Monday that additional sports fields and things like tennis and basketball courts would be closed to comply with the province’s public health orders.

“Effective immediately, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, disc golf and premier sports fields are closed,” the city said in a news release.

The decision was made to protect Edmontonians’ health and safety and to meet Alberta’s physical distancing orders.

“Park spaces like baseball diamonds and soccer fields will be open to the public for casual use only starting May 1, weather permitting,” the city said.

Anyone using baseball or soccer amenities must still stay at least two metres away from others, avoid gathering in groups larger than 15 people, and limit touching “commonly touched surfaces like sporting equipment or stationary field objects.”

“We understand the benefits of outdoor activity, and we want to help keep everyone safe,” the city said. “Please keep your physical distance and interact safely with others when outdoors.”

Playgrounds were closed across the city on March 24 and it was ordered all dogs must be on leash at off-leash parks on April 2.

