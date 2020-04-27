Coronavirus: City of Calgary to show support to front-line workers with commemorative ribbon campaign

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Calgary city councillors are looking to support the tireless work done by essential service staff and front-line workers with a commemorative ribbon campaign.
On Monday, with the unanimous support from fellow councillors, Coun. Shane Keating will be bringing forward an urgent notice of motion to place 5,000 awareness ribbons on all city-owned vehicles.
“Although we can say thank you on the council floor, we need a public, noticeable way to express our deepest gratitude to the individuals working on the front line,” Keating said.
“Many of these people are our colleagues in the city. They supply us with clean water, fix our roads, provide our utilities, ensure our homes are working properly and keep store shelves stocked.”
The campaign aims to publicly recognize these workers with the ribbons. Keating said all the decals will be provided to the city by Can West Legacy Corporation and Remington Development Corporation, at no cost.
“My staff has donated their time and this small gesture to simply say thank you to all the front-line and essential service workers,” Sean Burnand with Can West Legacy Corporation said.
“We thought was the very least we can do.”
In his proposal, Keating is asking the council to accept the donation of these orange, green and blue ribbons and to have them on display in all city-owned vehicles until July 31, 2021.
Keating also noted that these commemorative decals are available to members of the public wanting to show their support.
