Coronavirus: Calgary company launches ‘In It Together’ campaign to support Alberta businesses

A Calgary-based video company has created a new campaign to help support Alberta businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “In It Together” campaign aims to connect people across the province through a series of videos submitted by Alberta business owners.

“We’re now faced with the COVID-19 crisis here in 2020, with unprecedented levels of business failure and we’re really not sure what the future holds,” creator of the campaign Jeff Bradshaw said in an Instagram video last week.

“What we want you to do is share your current situation, ideas, tips and thoughts on how we can get together and how we can get through this together as a community and as a business community.”

The campaign was first launched in 2015 by V Strategies Inc., in response to the economic downturn in the energy sector, Bradshaw said.

On April 9, 2020, the campaign was relaunched with a focus of bringing the business community together amid the pandemic.

“The ultimate goal is to get our economy back on track, to get people back to work and get through this thing the best we can,” Bradshaw said. Tweet This

Over the last two weeks, more than 25 members of the business community have shared videos on how they’re coping with the pandemic, as well as show support and offer tips on how to best adapt to the current situation.

Elizabeth Cannon, a previous president at the University of Calgary, posted a video to the campaign last week, highlighting the support and resiliency shown so far in Calgary amid the pandemic.

“This is a time when the resiliency of the citizens of Calgary really shows,” Cannon said in her video.

“Helping one another, checking in our friends, our families and our neighbours — showing support — that’s what’s going to get us through.

“Despite how challenging it is to get things done, there are lots of people putting up their hands to help, to volunteer and to support small businesses.” Tweet This