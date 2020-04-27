Latest COVID-19 numbers to be updated Monday by Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the province Monday at 1 p.m. with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Over the weekend, there were no press conferences by officials, giving Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa a break. The province did report a total of eight new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Roussin have both repeatedly said a plan to slowly and carefully re-open local businesses and ease public health restrictions will come this week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.