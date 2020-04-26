Coronavirus: Kelowna woman teaches science experiments to kids

Send this page to someone via email

Science is fun, and discovering it as a child can be exciting.

Kimberly Rutledge is a U.B.C. Okanagan student who’s been posting science videos for kids on Youtube.

In her videos, Rutledge puts on her laboratory coat to bring a little bit of magic to kids who are homeschooling because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Her videos show experiments in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.).

“I have started with chemistry because those are the ones that I think interest students the most,” said Rutledge.

"You are seeing those changes right before your eyes, you are mixing things and there are all those chemical reactions."

Her experiments cover everything from electric eels to building a catapult.

What started out as videos just for her niece in the Lower Mainland, are now shared through teachers and friends, fostering kids’ curiosity.

Rutledge now is hoping that she can encourage young girls to explore a future career in S.T.E.M. through her videos.

“It’s exciting as a girl to be a role model hopefully (to) young girls because I wish when I was younger that I saw someone like me growing up that was studying science,” said Rutledge.

To watch the videos and join in on the experiments visit her Youtube Channel.