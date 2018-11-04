University of Lethbridge science department hosts Halloween-themed weekend for kids

Even though Halloween has passed, some kids still received a treat from the University of Lethbridge.

The science department hosted its eighth annual Spooky Science Weekend, giving children a chance to learn about the scary side of science.

Around 100 kids dressed in costumes had the chance to visit about a dozen stations on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers from the Let’s Talk Science program said this event gives current students a chance to pass on some of their knowledge and passion for science.

“Many of our volunteers — students at the University of Lethbridge — actually participated as children and youth in our activities, so it’s really a tradition that grows and that has impact on so many levels,” said Dr. Ute Kothe, the program’s faculty supervisor.

The activities were set up and run by volunteer graduate science students.