It’s not all about taking at Halloween: Kingston elementary students give back

Wednesday wasn’t all about kids in search of Halloween treats. Students at one school in Kingston were giving back on Wednesday.

It was actually the final day of a three-day fundraiser for the United Way, an event that has become an annual occasion at St. Paul Catholic School where Grade 4-5 students help design and produce a Halloween spooktacular.

Miles Cantarutti, a Grade 5 student, says it’s also a part of the school’s Put our Faith in Action program.

“We just want to help because they do a lot for us and our community,” Cantarutti said, “so we just wanted to do something for them and give something back to them.”

The final day of the fundraiser included a haunted maze, considered by most to be the focal point. There were plenty of other activities in store for those that dared — pin the stem on the jack-o-lantern, guess the number of Tootsie Rolls in a jar, pick your favourite creation in a cake raffle or a carved pumpkin.

Maggie VanStone, a Grade 5 student, says a team effort is needed to make something like this work.

“It wasn’t just us, it was everyone,” VanStone said. “We all brought in money, we all brought in pumpkin seeds, we all brought in cakes, we all helped decorate.”

Organizers are hoping to hit the $500 mark for the three-day fundraiser, with all funds earmarked for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.