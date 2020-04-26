247 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Sunday; 2 cases confirmed at Calgary homeless centre

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, the province confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 4,480.

Of the new cases, 234 are laboratory confirmed and 13 are currently probable cases, the province said.

While there were no additional deaths reported, Alberta’s Minister of Community and Social Services said that two people who stayed at Calgary’s Drop-In Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Appropriate precautions are being taken and [Alberta Health Services] is engaged in managing the next steps,” Rajan Sawhney said.

Alberta Health said 83 people are currently in hospital, with 20 of them in intensive care.

There are now 1,549 people in the province who have recovered from COVID-19.

Here are the latest case breakdowns by zone:

3,104 cases in the Calgary zone

598 cases in the South zone

479 cases in the Edmonton zone

182 cases in the North zone

83 cases in the Central zone

34 cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

The province said that as of Sunday, it’s believed 460 cases have been acquired from community transmission.

There are now 435 cases at continuing care facilities, up by 20 since Saturday. So far, 48 people have died from COVID-19 in continuing care.

Support for vulnerable Albertans

On Sunday, the government of Alberta outlined supports it will provide to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

“Vulnerable Albertans, whether persons with disabilities, people struggling with homelessness, those dealing with unemployment or those impacted by isolation and social distancing, need our help,” Sawhney said during a press conference.

The government outlined its response so far in a news release:

working with disability service partners to provide protective gear and creating an online COVID-19 guide for those with disabilities

still providing AISH and Income Support. The provincial government will be exempting a portion of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as income for those recipients

giving funding to homeless shelters and community organizations around the province for 14 new shelter facilities that meet physical distancing requirements

will begin testing asymptomatic individuals at homeless shelters on April 27

providing 27 grants to women’s shelters to support their COVID-19 response

reviewing over 850 applications for $30 million in COVID-19 funding for charities

providing $5 million in funding for food banks

