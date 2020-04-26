Coronavirus: New Brunswick records no new cases for the 8th day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s streak of detecting no new cases of COVID-19 continued for its eighth straight day on Sunday.

The province says that 111 of the 118 cases found in New Brunswick have recovered and the number of active cases remains at seven.

Four people remain hospitalized and there are no patients in intensive care.

“We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from this crisis.” Tweet This

“We must follow a strategic, methodical approach to get there.”

This weekend marked the first time that the province relaxed its stringent restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

That meant many New Brunswickers were able to spend the weekend outside in the province’s parks for the first time since the government declared a state of emergency.

It’s the first step in a series of colour-coded public health alert levels that will gradually reopen businesses and New Brunswick’s health-care system.

In a press release, Premier Blaine Higgs thanked New Brunswickers for their help in fighting the pandemic.

“Thanks to your co-operation, we have been able to start easing some of the restrictions that have been in place for several weeks,” said Higgs.

“We have come so far together…” Tweet This

“… please continue to follow the directives of Public Health and the emergency order as we take these first steps so that, soon, we will be able to take the next steps forward.”

