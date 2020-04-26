Winnipeg police offer crime prevention tips for businesses closed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

With many businesses across Winnipeg closed due to COVID-19, owners are hoping to keep their shops from being the target of criminals.

The Winnipeg Police Service released a series of tips on Sunday after receiving a “number of inquiries from local business owners asking for advice.”

The police say most property crimes are crimes of opportunity which owners can work to prevent by taking these steps:

• Activate your alarm and video monitoring systems

• Do not leave any valuables visible or accessible

• Deactivate all scheduled door openings

• Empty or remove all ATM’s

• Move all safes and tills off-site. If not possible, empty these items and keep cash drawers open

• Remove all alcohol from the property

• Keep lights on inside and outside your business

• Post “No cash or valuables on-site” signage

The police also suggest business owners regularly visit their property and consider doing so at different times, so as to not form a pattern that could be observed by would-be thieves.

They also encourage neighbours to work together to keep an eye on each other’s properties.