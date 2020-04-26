Winnipeg police offer crime prevention tips for businesses closed due to COVID-19

With many businesses across Winnipeg closed due to COVID-19, owners are hoping to keep their shops from being the target of criminals.
The Winnipeg Police Service released a series of tips on Sunday after receiving a “number of inquiries from local business owners asking for advice.”
The police say most property crimes are crimes of opportunity which owners can work to prevent by taking these steps:
• Activate your alarm and video monitoring systems
• Do not leave any valuables visible or accessible
• Deactivate all scheduled door openings
• Empty or remove all ATM’s
• Move all safes and tills off-site. If not possible, empty these items and keep cash drawers open
• Remove all alcohol from the property
• Keep lights on inside and outside your business
• Post “No cash or valuables on-site” signage
The police also suggest business owners regularly visit their property and consider doing so at different times, so as to not form a pattern that could be observed by would-be thieves.
They also encourage neighbours to work together to keep an eye on each other’s properties.
