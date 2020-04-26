Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police offer crime prevention tips for businesses closed due to COVID-19

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 11:48 am
Many business have had to close their doors because of the pandemic.
Many business have had to close their doors because of the pandemic. Megan Turcato / Global News

With many businesses across Winnipeg closed due to COVID-19, owners are hoping to keep their shops from being the target of criminals.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed home invasion

The Winnipeg Police Service released a series of tips on Sunday after receiving a “number of inquiries from local business owners asking for advice.”

The police say most property crimes are crimes of opportunity which owners can work to prevent by taking these steps:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

• Activate your alarm and video monitoring systems
• Do not leave any valuables visible or accessible
• Deactivate all scheduled door openings
• Empty or remove all ATM’s
• Move all safes and tills off-site. If not possible, empty these items and keep cash drawers open
• Remove all alcohol from the property
• Keep lights on inside and outside your business
• Post “No cash or valuables on-site” signage

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property

The police also suggest business owners regularly visit their property and consider doing so at different times, so as to not form a pattern that could be observed by would-be thieves.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba closes all non-critical businesses

They also encourage neighbours to work together to keep an eye on each other’s properties.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg policeRobberySafetytipsProperty CrimeCrime Preventioncoronavirus closuresCOVID-19 closures
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.