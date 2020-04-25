Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A woman in North Kildonan got a major scare Friday night after a home invader threatened her with a knife.

Winnipeg police say the woman was taking out the garbage at her residence on the 200 block of Edison Avenue when a man approached and forced his way into the home.

He brandished a knife at her and demanded money, but other residents in the home showed up and the suspect fled.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say home invader high on meth targeted girls

According to police, the victim received minor injuries in the struggle, but none that required medical attention.

Police say the suspect is described as mid-to-late 20s, about six feet tall, average build with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

The police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth