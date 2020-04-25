Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed home invasion

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 4:09 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A woman in North Kildonan got a major scare Friday night after a home invader threatened her with a knife.

Winnipeg police say the woman was taking out the garbage at her residence on the 200 block of Edison Avenue when a man approached and forced his way into the home.

He brandished a knife at her and demanded money, but other residents in the home showed up and the suspect fled.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say home invader high on meth targeted girls

According to police, the victim received minor injuries in the struggle, but none that required medical attention.

Police say the suspect is described as mid-to-late 20s, about six feet tall, average build with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

The police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth
Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeSuspectCrime StoppersHome InvasionKnifeMajor Crimesarmed home invasionNorth Kildonan crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.