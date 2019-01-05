Crime
January 5, 2019 2:23 pm
Updated: January 5, 2019 2:28 pm

Winnipeg police arrest man after alleged home invasion, targeting of young girls

Winnipeg police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an alleged home invasion.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested following an incident in which he allegedly invaded a home on Mountain Avenue dressed as a police officer.

When police responded to the scene on the afternoon of Jan. 4, officers say they found the suspect struggling with a 67-year-old man and threatening to kill the man’s family.

Investigators say the suspect forced his way into the home dressed as a police officer and demanded to see the victim’s young daughters.

The alleged home invasion took place on the 700 block of Mountain Avenue.

Michael Draven

The suspect allegedly held a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill the victim before he was placed under arrest, according to police.

Robert Junior Spence has been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon and impersonating a peace officer, among other offences.

When officers searched his belongings, police say they found a clown mask and a possible weapon made from a chainsaw chain and bicycle parts as well as a club made from bicycle parts.

Police also believe the suspect was under the influence of meth while committing the alleged crimes.

